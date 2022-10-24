Subject of Silver Alert found dead in wreck near his home

CHICKASAW, Miss. (WLBT) - The subject of a Silver Alert was found dead after being involved in a wreck near his home.

The Silver Alert for Carter Blaine Biven of Woodland, Mississippi was issued on Friday. He was last seen Tuesday.

On Saturday, the alert was canceled, with any additional questions being directed to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Investigator Alberto Davis of the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department said a blue SUV was found on Saturday in a wooded area along County Road 416, WTVA reports.

Biven was found dead in the wreck, not far from his home. He was found one day after his 22nd birthday.

