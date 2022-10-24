LawCall
Raising up grandparents who are raising kids
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nancy Gaynor wants elected officials, business owners and the general public to understand one thing: Grandparents in your community who are raising someone else’s children need your support.

Gaynor, who serves as a minister at Fresh Start Christian Church in north Jackson, is one of those parenting grandparents. When her daughter died four years ago, the Bronx-native took on the complicated, demanding and expensive job of raising her pre-school-aged grandson alone.

On Thursday, Gaynor’s organization, Grandparents Do Matter, hosted its fourth annual luncheon at the church to honor those unsung heroines.

As is customary at the annual event, elected officials and other public leaders had been recruited as volunteers to wait on grandparents who are raising children. Most are seniors and have fallen into the parenting role during a chapter in their lives when they are naturally slowing down.

“We didn’t ask for this,” Gaynor says of the role. “We have no choice if we want children to grow up loved.”

Chief among things she believes most of these grandparents need -- especially grandmothers -- is simply to be heard.

Because they are not biological parents, custody status is not automatic, even if a child’s biological parents are missing in action. Parents who may be unfit or absent due to addiction, incarceration, or other reasons, leave behind an uncertain legal status for the grandparent caregivers.

This can prevent or delay access to government assistance they need.

“They don’t automatically have custody,” Gaynor said. “It can get messy.” Add in physical demands and skills that a younger generation of parents is better equipped to handle; the stress can really mount, Gaynor says.

“Nobody has done anything to support them.”

So her organization collects donations year-round to assist those special grandparents, and to treat them to a show of appreciation. Those donations help provide food pantry items, school supplies, clothing funds, counseling and other resources.

Her organization has a secondary mission too, Gaynor says.

She says she hopes to give grandparent guardians a chance to tell their stories, and raise awareness about the societal hurdles they face.

If you wish to donate, to volunteer, or if you know grandparents caring for children full-time, contact Minister Gaynor at 601-942-6280.

