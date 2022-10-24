The Powerball jackpot is now $625 million

LawCall
A steady stream of customers visited this Jackson, Miss., convenience store, in search of...
A steady stream of customers visited this Jackson, Miss., convenience store, in search of scratch-off tickets, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are feeling lucky today, the Powerball jackpot has jumped again.

In anticipation of tonight’s Powerball® drawing, the Powerball group has increased the jackpot to an estimated $625 million.

The estimated cash value for the drawing is $299.8 million.

This will be the 35th drawing in the current jackpot run and the second time the jackpot has surpassed half-billion dollars this year.

This is the 8th-highest Powerball jackpot.

The Mega millions® jackpot is an estimated $45 million for Tuesday, Oct. 25, with an estimated cash value of $21.4 million.

The jackpot for the Tuesday drawing of Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $95,000.

