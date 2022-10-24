LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store

Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store
Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store(WCBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The dream of cashing a $500,000 lottery ticket turned into a nightmare for a Tupelo convenience store worker.

Jessica Parker, 40, is charged with felony embezzlement.

Tupelo police said she used her position at Barnes Crossing Road Texaco to take the money and use her position to identify winning lottery tickets.

Parker would then get them and cash them in.

Investigators believe that is exactly what happened with a $500,000 ticket on September 15. Management called the police about the alleged scheme.

Tupelo police are working with state agencies in connection with the lottery ticket fraud and have seized two vehicles as evidence.

Law enforcement has also frozen money in accounts under Parker’s control. More charges are possible in this case.

Parker’s bond is set at $50,000.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carter Blane Biven
Silver Alert canceled for 22-year-old Chickasaw County man
JSU to host College GameDay for first time
Thousands of JSU fans attend, celebrate victory in historic homecoming weekend
Thousands of JSU fans attend, celebrate victory in historic homecoming weekend
Jeremy Gaines
Man arrested for the murder of a woman in Holmes County
City of Jackson issues boil water notice for 380 connections
City of Jackson issues boil water notice for 380 connections

Latest News

Things To Know
Things To Know Monday, October 24
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: balmy breezes Monday ahead of stormy start to Tuesday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast; balmy breezes Monday; storm risk emerges early Tuesday
Terry Road home goes up in flames
Terry Road home goes up in flames