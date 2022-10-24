LawCall
Merrick Garland, other Justice Dept. leaders, to hold press conference

Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Department of Justice leaders will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss a national security matter.(PBS NewsHour / YouTube)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Department of Justice leaders will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss a national security matter.

According to media reports, they will be discussing ”alleged criminal activity by a nation-state actor in the U.S.”

The Department of Justice didn’t clarify the matter in its brief statement.

