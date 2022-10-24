LawCall
Madison daycare employee sentenced after hitting 3-year-old girl

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A daycare employee was sentenced for child abuse at the Madison County Courthouse on Monday.

The incident happened at The Kids’ World Center off Mannsdale Road in November of 2021.

A mother says her three-year-old daughter was hit by Ruby Wilkerson at the daycare, leaving her with bruises around her eye.

The District Attorney’s office says a judge sentenced Wilkerson to 10 years in prison, with eight of those years being suspended. Wilkerson will also be required to serve five years of probation once she is released.

Due to Wilkerson being a convicted felon, she will no longer be able to work in a care facility again, the District Attorney’s office says.

