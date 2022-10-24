LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Jones County home destroyed by fire

Firefighters attack a house fire Sunday afternoon in Jones County.
Firefighters attack a house fire Sunday afternoon in Jones County.(Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven volunteer fire departments in Jones County were kept quite busy Sunday by five fires in the brush and another at a home.

A fire at a single-family brick home located at 1589 Augusta Road resulted in catastrophic damage.

Homeowner Carolyn Wright said she was home with three other residents at the time the incident occurred.

The occupants smelled something burning and, upon investigating, found heavy smoke and flames in the enclosed carport at the home.

They escaped the residence unharmed and activated 911.

Upon arrival of the first responding fire personnel, the home was fully engulfed in flames. Fire burned all the way to a nearby swimming pool.

No injuries were reported.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Dixie EPA. also were on the scene.

Units from Union, Boggy, South Jones, Ovett, Johnson, Southwest and Moselle VFDs also handled five brush fires Sunday, some that were underway at the same time as the house fire.

All six fires took place between 11 a.m. and 5:35 p.m. Sunday.

To learn how you can join the Jones County volunteer fire service in your community, email piojonesfire@gmail.com.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carter Blane Biven
Silver Alert canceled for 22-year-old Chickasaw County man
Thousands of JSU fans attend, celebrate victory in historic homecoming weekend
Thousands of JSU fans attend, celebrate victory in historic homecoming weekend
JSU to host College GameDay for first time
Firm selected by Jackson’s RFP will get water system contract, city attorney says
Firm selected by Jackson’s RFP will get water system contract, city attorney says
City of Jackson issues boil water notice for 380 connections
City of Jackson issues boil water notice for 380 connections

Latest News

Students and staff from Philadelphia, PA come to Capital City to help residents through water...
Students and staff from Philadelphia, PA come to Capital City to help residents through water crisis
A portion of the scene following the shooting.
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Senatobia
Jackson State running back Sy'veon Wilkerson (36) runs upfield past a Campbell defender during...
No. 9 JSU edges past Campbell in historic homecoming weekend
Right lane of upper Spillway Road to be closed for maintenance