Germantown band wins 6A State Championship

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Congratulations are in order for the Germantown High School marching band.

They have been named 6A State Champions after competing in the 2022 MHSAA/MBDA State Marching Band Championship.

The competition was held at Northwest Rankin High School.

The Germantown High Band qualified to compete among 17 bands across the state.

Other metro area bands also excelled, with Pearl and Clinton High placing 4th and 6th, respectively, in the championship.

Germantown will perform a special encore performance of their award-winning production Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the high school stadium.

