First Alert Forecast: few strong to severe storms possible Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While today has been a quiet start to the new work week, that will change across the area Tuesday from an approaching cold front. Clouds will increase in coverage overnight as the cold front nears from the west. There could be a few showers or thunderstorm late tonight, but the best chances for rain will arrive tomorrow. Otherwise, temperatures will be on the warmer side in the middle to upper 60s with breezy winds out of the south.

A squall line associated with the front is expected to move in by daybreak Tuesday morning from the west. It will then track across the area before exiting by the early morning hours our of our viewing area to the east. With a ‘Slight 2/5 Risk’ in place for almost the entire area, some storms could potentially turn strong or severe. Damaging winds will be our main concern with any stronger storms, but tornadoes cannot be ruled out as well, especially if there are any breaks within the line. Make sure to stay weather aware tomorrow! Southerly winds will also be gusty around 25 to 30 MPH outside of any storms. Once the front passes through, cooler and drier air will begin to settle in overhead.

Temperatures will fall to the 70s by mid-week as high pressure builds in keeping us sunny and dry. Another system is expected to move in late Friday into Saturday, which will also feature the chance for scattered showers.

Talkin’ Tropics: The NHC is currently monitoring a disturbance ESE of Bermuda that has a high chance for development over the next 48 hours. This could become a tropical depression by today or Tuesday as it drifts northwest. There is also another area to watch north of Puerto Rico that has a low chance for tropical formation within the next 5 days.

