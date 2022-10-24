First Alert Forecast: Calm before the storms this Monday as temps rise to the mid-80s. Strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday morning as our next front moves through!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Monday!

Rather calm conditions for us across the area today. Temps will heat up for us today ahead of our next cold front, which is expected to move through Tuesday AM. Today, we can expect increasing cloud cover during the afternoon and evening. Highs reaching into the mid-80s and feeling muggy today. Lows tonight will struggle to reach below the mid-60s as a South wind will help bring in warm moisture from the Gulf of Mexico overnight ahead of the cold front.

Strong storms are possible for us Tuesday morning as our next cold front moves through the area!

Tuesday:

Strong to severe storms are possible across the area as the cold front moves through the deep South. We are looking at the squall line to be associated with this cold front. All storm modes will be possible with heavy rainfall, strong winds, hail potential, and even a spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out. Highs on Tuesday reach near the mid to upper 70s and Lows fall to the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday:

Quiet weather conditions return to the area following the front much cooler drier air funnels into the South. Mostly sunny and clear, with Highs reaching into the low to mid-70s on both days. During the evening clear conditions continue with Lows falling to the mid to upper 40s

Friday, another system builds and moves through the area bringing us more rain chances as we go into the weekend. Friday holds a 30 to 40% chance of showers across the area, with Highs ranging between the low 70s to upper 60s potentially as we go into Saturday. Partly sunny skies can be expected on Friday and Saturday. Lows look to fall to the mid-50s.

Sunday, our partly sunny conditions will continue, with Highs staying in the upper 60s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.