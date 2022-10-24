First Alert Forecast: balmy breezes Monday ahead of stormy start to Tuesday

MONDAY: We’ll start off the last full week of October with balmy breezes and a mix of clouds and sun. After a start in the 50s, we’ll warm into the lower to middle 80s on the heels of the south winds. We’ll mention an outside chance for a shower – though most will remain quiet and dry. Clouds will continue to thicken overnight with lows in the 60s. A few showers could sneak in prior to sunrise.

TUESDAY: A front will quickly approach the region on the front side of the day. This will flare up a thin line of storms to progress through the region. Amongst the storms, a few could be strong and gusty along their eastward travels. Most of the storms should be east of the region by mid-afternoon with winds switching more westerly to northwest by late afternoon. These winds could also be quite strong – even as the skies clear. Highs will peak in the middle to upper 70s; we’ll fall back to the upper 40s by early Wednesday.

EXTENDED PERIOD: Sunshine returns through mid-week in the wake of the front; also, cooler air filters into the region in the wake of the front. Highs will top out in the lower 70s Wednesday; middle 70s by Thursday with chilly morning 40s both days. A slider system will slip across the I-10 corridor by late Friday into Saturday and could feature periods of rain and clouds by the weekend. There is still a fair amount of uncertainty on how long this system may linger nearby.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

