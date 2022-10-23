LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

USM pulls off last-second thriller to top Texas St.

University of Southern Mississippi pulls off improbable, 20-14, victory at Texas State...
University of Southern Mississippi pulls off improbable, 20-14, victory at Texas State University Saturday.(Southern Miss)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN MARCOS, Texas. (WDAM) - Just when pretty much all seemed lost for the University of Southern Mississippi, the Golden Eagles came up with the improbable play to earn the impossible victory.

USM saw a six-point lead disappear after a 74-yard touchdown pass by Texas State University less than a minute earlier.

Facing a fourth-and-4 at his own 47-yard line with less than 45 seconds to play, USM quarterback Zach Wilcke avoided a rush by slipping to his right before throwing a back-footed dart to a wide-open Chandler Pittman at Texas State’s 25-yard line.

Pittman did the rest, cutting back to the middle of the field before angling into the end zone to complete a 53-yard touchdown as USM pulled out a 20-14 victory.

The Golden Eagles (4-3, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) won their second consecutive game and fourth in the last five to post a winning record for the first time since 2019.

Texas State (3-5, 1-3), which trailed for nearly the entire game, took a 14-13 lead on a 74-yard catch-and-run from Layne Hatcher to Ashtyn Hawkins to cap an 85-yard drive.

Prior to the drive, Texas State had nmanage just 33 yards of offense in the second half and trailed the Golden Eagles 13-7.

A pair of Briggs Bourgeois’ field goals and a 2-yard touchdown run by Janari Dean have USM football team up, 13-7, at halftime at Texas State University Saturday.

Bourgeois hit a 33-yard field goal for the only score in the first quarter, then added a 40-yard field goal on first half’s final play.

Dean’s scoring run came in the second quarter and gave USM a 10-0 lead at the time.

Texas State cut the lead to 10-7 with its lone score of the first half, a 4-yard touchdown pass from Hatcher to Javen Banks.

Both offenses struggled in a scoreless third quarter.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
Change this caption before publishing
Second round of P-EBT benefits released to Miss. public school children
Baby burned by scalding water at Mississippi daycare; appears to be accident
Baby burned by scalding water at Mississippi daycare; appears to be accident
Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment
Gov. Tate Reeves says he's tired of the mayor playing politics when it comes to Jackson's water...
‘Absolute and total incompetence’: Governor slams mayor at turkey-pardoning ceremony

Latest News

Thousands of JSU fans attend, celebrate victory in historic homecoming weekend
Thousands of JSU fans attend, celebrate victory in historic homecoming weekend
WLBT at 10p
The Walk to End Alzheimer's begins at Southern Miss Saturday.
Hub City’s ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ raises more than $40K
Storms possible Tuesday.
Peyton's Saturday Evening Forecast
City of Jackson issues boil water notice for 380 connections
City of Jackson issues boil water notice for 380 connections