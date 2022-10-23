Two barrier islands recognized as Underground Railroad sites

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Mississippi barrier islands have been recognized as an important part of history as sites in the Underground Railroad.

Ship Island and Horn Island were accepted into the National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Program.

The National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom is a federal program that commemorates the stories of the men and women who risked everything for freedom and those who helped them. It honors, preserves, and promotes the history of resistance to enslavement through escape and flight worldwide.

“The designation of Horn and Ship Island presents us with further opportunity to tell the inspirational, yet difficult stories of enslaved individuals struggle for freedom,” said Darrell Echols, superintendent of Gulf Islands National Seashore. “Gulf Islands National Seashore is honored to be in a position to bring these powerful and previously seldom told stories to this and future generations of visitors.”

Following the start of the Civil War, freedom seekers used small craft to navigate the waters of the Mississippi Sound in hopes of finding freedom at the hands of U.S. forces.

By October 1861, the first recorded freedom seeker arrived on Ship Island and enlisted for service in the U.S. Navy.

In December 1863, at least eight freedom seekers reached Horn Island and were picked up by the USS Calhoun, a gunboat participating in the U.S. Navy’s blockade of the passes between the Mississippi barrier islands. These men were enlisted in the U.S. Navy with two of them, Solomon Gregory and Ebenezer Jenkins, known to have served throughout the war and settling in the Moss Point area after the Civil War as free men.

The network currently represents over 695 locations in 39 states, plus Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Through its mission, the Network to Freedom helps to advance the idea that all human beings embrace the right to self-determination and freedom from oppression.

Horn and Ship Island are two of the 17 new listings announced at the end of last month.

