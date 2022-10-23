Right lane of upper Spillway Road to be closed for maintenance

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The right lane of upper Spillway Road on the dam will be closed from October 24 to October 26.

The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District made the announcement.

PRVWSD says the lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to maintenance.

