LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Marsy’s Law for Mississippi pushes to pass legislation

Marsy’s Law for Mississippi pushes to pass legislation in the state.
Marsy’s Law for Mississippi pushes to pass legislation in the state.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The month of October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the color purple symbolizes the anti-domestic violence movement.

The American Hospital Association said the color purple represents courage, survival, honor and a commitment to ending all forms of domestic violence.

Marsy’s Law for Mississippi is one organization fighting to do just that by pushing for legistation that would make it a law for victims to be notified of his or her abuser’s public proceedings and when they have been released.

Cyndi Robinson-Cook, the Victim Coordinator with the organization, explains what started this initivative and why it is so important.

“Marsy’ Law started in California with Marsalee (Marsy) Ann Nicholas and her family. Marsalee was killed by an abusive boyfriend and he was release without notification to the family. They were leaving her funeral and went to a store and the mother walked up on the killer in the grocery store and he started trying to intimidate her. Well, Marsy’s brother and mother decided we don’t want another family to go through this, so they started Marsy’s Law,” said Robinson-Cook.

Marsy’s Law for Mississippi have been fighting for this legislation to get pass for three years.

They continue to reach out to political leaders and look for vicitims to tell their stories to convince the Mississippi House of Representatives and the Senate to approve the bill.

If you would like to tell your story or join the efforts of Marsy’s Law for Mississippi, you are urged to check out their website.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JSU to host College GameDay for first time
Carter Blane Biven
Silver Alert canceled for 22-year-old Chickasaw County man
Thousands of JSU fans attend, celebrate victory in historic homecoming weekend
Thousands of JSU fans attend, celebrate victory in historic homecoming weekend
Jeremy Gaines
Man arrested for the murder of a woman in Holmes County
City of Jackson issues boil water notice for 380 connections
City of Jackson issues boil water notice for 380 connections

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store
Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store
Things To Know
Things To Know Monday, October 24
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: balmy breezes Monday ahead of stormy start to Tuesday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast; balmy breezes Monday; storm risk emerges early Tuesday