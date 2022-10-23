LawCall
Man arrested for the murder of a woman in Holmes County

Jeremy Gaines
Jeremy Gaines(Holmes County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HOLMES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested for the murder of a woman in Holmes County.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Department says Jeremy Gaines, 32, was arrested by the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.

According to HCSD, Gaines is charged with the death of La’tika Wade on Baker Road in Holmes County on October 20.

“We’d like to thank each news station for airing our stories and the citizens of Holmes County for their help,” the department said in a Facebook post. “All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

