JSU to host College GameDay for first time

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - College GameDay is headed to the Capital City as Jackson State University faces off against Southern University in a SWAC showdown.

The network made the announcement on its Facebook page Sunday afternoon. It will be the first time that ESPN’s premier college football show will be hosted by Jackson State in its history.

The Tigers will battle against the Jaguars at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 29. at 1 p.m.

