LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Hub City’s ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ raises more than $40K

The Walk to End Alzheimer's begins at Southern Miss Saturday.
The Walk to End Alzheimer's begins at Southern Miss Saturday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 300 people walked across the University of Southern Mississippi campus Saturday morning to help fight Alzheimer’s disease.

A “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” began and ended at Spirit Park.

It was hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association and was the third in a series of five walks scheduled across Mississippi this Fall.

‘The event raised more than $40,000 for research, advocacy and education.

“What people don’t realize is that Alzheimer’s kills more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined every year, so this is really important and Mississippi is number two across the country in deaths from Alzheimer’s,” said Teri Roddy, the Mississippi walk manager for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Walks have already taken place in Tupelo and Biloxi.

Another walk is set for next Saturday in Jackson, and on Nov. 19, the last walk will be held in Laurel.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
Change this caption before publishing
Second round of P-EBT benefits released to Miss. public school children
Baby burned by scalding water at Mississippi daycare; appears to be accident
Baby burned by scalding water at Mississippi daycare; appears to be accident
Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment
Gov. Tate Reeves says he's tired of the mayor playing politics when it comes to Jackson's water...
‘Absolute and total incompetence’: Governor slams mayor at turkey-pardoning ceremony

Latest News

Jurrassic Quest returns to Jackson
Jurassic Quest returns to Jackson
Dr. Felecia Brown, a midwife at Sisters in Birth, a Jackson, Miss., clinic that serves pregnant...
‘Speak up, be heard‘: Non-profit paying women to hear their healthcare story
Non-profit hosts fundraiser to support program assisting relatives who raise others’ children
Richard’s Disposal to end trash pick up in Jackson on October 8, city says
Welcome to the Mississippi State Fair.
TODAY: Here’s Thursday’s Mississippi State Fair schedule