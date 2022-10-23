Hub City’s ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ raises more than $40K

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 300 people walked across the University of Southern Mississippi campus Saturday morning to help fight Alzheimer’s disease.

A “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” began and ended at Spirit Park.

It was hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association and was the third in a series of five walks scheduled across Mississippi this Fall.

‘The event raised more than $40,000 for research, advocacy and education.

“What people don’t realize is that Alzheimer’s kills more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined every year, so this is really important and Mississippi is number two across the country in deaths from Alzheimer’s,” said Teri Roddy, the Mississippi walk manager for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Walks have already taken place in Tupelo and Biloxi.

Another walk is set for next Saturday in Jackson, and on Nov. 19, the last walk will be held in Laurel.

