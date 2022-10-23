LawCall
First Alert Forecast: Our dry pattern continues through Monday, another cold front returns on Tuesday, and we could see a few intense storms!

Our next Cold Front moves through on Tuesday and we could see a few strong to severe storms across the area. All storm modes will be possible and we can't rule out a brief spin-up tornado.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday morning!

WEEKEND PLANNER: Warm temperatures continue this Sunday as southerly winds flow across the South. Increased cloud cover will be visible today as we head into the afternoon. Highs are expected to reach into the low 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: While Monday kicks off the week quietly, expect two systems to shift throughout the region. We’ll manage the 80s on Monday, and the upper 70s to near 80 Tuesday with chances for rain and strong storms appearing through the early morning and afternoon on Tuesday. Storms should be gone by late Tuesday and many clear conditions for Wednesday. Behind the front, we’ll drop into the 70s mid-late week ahead of our next rainmaker that could affect Friday and Saturday.

Showers and storms return to the area on Tuesday with our next Cold Front! We could see a few storms become strong to severe.

TROPICAL UPDATE: The tropics are quiet, with the exception of a weak system in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean that has a slight chance for development. Either way, it’s not a concern for us here in Mississippi.

