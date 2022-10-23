LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Families say final goodbyes to East Central High teens killed in Hwy 613 wreck

Best friends Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin shared the same funeral service.
Best friends Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin shared the same funeral service.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Family members of the two East Central High School teens killed in a car accident last week laid them to rest.

The funeral service for Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin took place at Caswell Springs United Methodist Church. The church was packed with people and inside the building was several flower arrangements.

According to Baleigh’s younger sister Emma Bowlin, it was very hard for the family when they received the news of the accident.

“The night that I actually figured out, it was very hard on us,” Emma said.

The 16-year-olds were driving back from Homecoming when they crashed along Highway 613 between Agricola and Hurley. They were found early Sunday morning.

Chloe’s homecoming date was longtime friend Caleb Fore. He was one of the last people who saw both of them before the deadly accident.

“It hit different probably than anyone else because I was so close to them. I remember driving to their spot. We got candles, went to school and I couldn’t deal with it,” Fore said.

Emma said the best friends were inseparable, and she will always remember her big sister for being funny and having a contagious personality.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carter Blane Biven
Silver Alert canceled for 22-year-old Chickasaw County man
Thousands of JSU fans attend, celebrate victory in historic homecoming weekend
Thousands of JSU fans attend, celebrate victory in historic homecoming weekend
JSU to host College GameDay for first time
Firm selected by Jackson’s RFP will get water system contract, city attorney says
Firm selected by Jackson’s RFP will get water system contract, city attorney says
City of Jackson issues boil water notice for 380 connections
City of Jackson issues boil water notice for 380 connections

Latest News

Students and staff from Philadelphia, PA come to Capital City to help residents through water...
Students and staff from Philadelphia, PA come to Capital City to help residents through water crisis
Firefighters attack a house fire Sunday afternoon in Jones County.
Jones County home destroyed by fire
A portion of the scene following the shooting.
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Senatobia
Jackson State running back Sy'veon Wilkerson (36) runs upfield past a Campbell defender during...
No. 9 JSU edges past Campbell in historic homecoming weekend
Right lane of upper Spillway Road to be closed for maintenance