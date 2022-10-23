LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

College GameDay to cover JSU vs. Southern on October 29

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - College GameDay is headed to the Capital City as Jackson State University faces off against Southern University in a SWAC showdown.

The network made the announcement on its Facebook page Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers will battle against the Jaguars at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 29. at 1 p.m.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firm selected by Jackson’s RFP will get water system contract, city attorney says
Firm selected by Jackson’s RFP will get water system contract, city attorney says
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
Change this caption before publishing
Second round of P-EBT benefits released to Miss. public school children
Carter Blane Biven
Silver Alert canceled for 22-year-old Chickasaw County man
5 female students arrested after brawl breaks out inside Crystal Springs High School
Weapon confiscated, teens arrested outside Crystal Springs High School

Latest News

Showers and storms return to the area on Tuesday with our next Cold Front! We could see a few...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Thousands of JSU fans attend, celebrate victory in historic homecoming weekend
Thousands of JSU fans attend, celebrate victory in historic homecoming weekend
The Walk to End Alzheimer's begins at Southern Miss Saturday.
Hub City’s ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ raises more than $40K
Storms possible Tuesday.
Peyton's Saturday Evening Forecast