College GameDay to cover JSU vs. Southern on October 29

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - College GameDay is headed to the Capital City as Jackson State University faces off against Southern University in a SWAC showdown.

The network made the announcement on its Facebook page Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers will battle against the Jaguars at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 29. at 1 p.m.

