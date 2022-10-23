College GameDay to cover JSU vs. Southern on October 29
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - College GameDay is headed to the Capital City as Jackson State University faces off against Southern University in a SWAC showdown.
The network made the announcement on its Facebook page Sunday afternoon.
The Tigers will battle against the Jaguars at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 29. at 1 p.m.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.