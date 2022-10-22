JSU homecoming festivities continue ahead of big matchup

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s homecoming week for THEE Jackson State University.

Thousands of people are flocking to the capital city ahead of the big football game against Campbell University set for Saturday. The large crowd is also having a positive financial ripple effect on the metro and continued the week-long party at the yard fest.

Homecoming is a special time when people come from all over to celebrate their school in a major way.

“I’m in the atmosphere, it is amazing, the weather is beautiful, are people from everywhere, it’s like a big festival,” said JSU Alumna Tonya Johnson.

Over at Veterans Memorial Stadium, some JSU fans were seen buying tickets. In fact, Jackson State leaders believe the game could sell out Saturday.

Over at Oleta’s Gifts Greek & Baskets, the cash registers rang all day as people lined up to buy merchandise to support their school

“Of course, with homecoming, it brings revenue in, and it helps the entire metro area,” said business owner Oleta Stokes.

Stokes and her team say people are buying everything from logo caps to shirts to sweatshirts.

“Everyone is getting their gear. Everyone wants to best shirt own at the games,” said Courtney Franklin.

Alumni, fans, and local business owners agree. Homecoming is a win-win for everyone.

“It is just something I never want to miss. I am so excited to be around this,” Johnson.

“Homecoming is always fun. I always have to come every single year. I will never stop coming,” said a JSU Student.

This year, the undefeated and #6 JSU Tigers will face off against the Campbell Fighting Camels at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Homecoming Parade will also take place Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Visit Jackson and the Hank Aaron Sports Academy are partnering to provide gameday parking and shuttle service from Smith Wills Stadium.

It will cost a $20 parking fee so you can access the free roundtrip shuttle service from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Only credit and debit cards will be accepted.

The drop-off and pick-up will be near Lot D near the stadium.

