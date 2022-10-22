LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Hattiesburg police respond to Friday night shooting, 1 injured

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One man is injured after a shooting in Hattiesburg on Friday.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said a 45-year-old man was shot in the upper leg around 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of Scott Street.

Emergency medical responders transported the man to a local hospital for treatment.

Ryan Moore, HPD public information officer, said the department would release more information when it becomes available.

Anyone with any information about the incident should call the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
Change this caption before publishing
Second round of P-EBT benefits released to Miss. public school children
Baby burned by scalding water at Mississippi daycare; appears to be accident
Baby burned by scalding water at Mississippi daycare; appears to be accident
Gov. Tate Reeves says he's tired of the mayor playing politics when it comes to Jackson's water...
‘Absolute and total incompetence’: Governor slams mayor at turkey-pardoning ceremony
Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment

Latest News

Warm temps this weekend, but we are watching another Cold Front to return Tuesday of this...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
JSU homecoming festivities continue ahead of big matchup
JSU homecoming festivities continue ahead of big matchup
An event worker removes the tarp of the Emmett Till statue during its unveiling, Friday, Oct....
‘Change has come’: Mississippi community unveils Emmett Till statue
HIV rates re-surging in the Capital City and across the south
HIV rates re-surging in the Capital City and across the south