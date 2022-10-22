Hattiesburg police respond to Friday night shooting, 1 injured

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One man is injured after a shooting in Hattiesburg on Friday.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said a 45-year-old man was shot in the upper leg around 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of Scott Street.

Emergency medical responders transported the man to a local hospital for treatment.

Ryan Moore, HPD public information officer, said the department would release more information when it becomes available.

Anyone with any information about the incident should call the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

