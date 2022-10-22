First Alert Forecast: quiet through the rest of the weekend ahead of storm risk Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A nice, but breezy evening will set up across the area as winds flow out of the south sustained around 15 to 20 MPH. Temperatures will be slow to cool down over the coming hours with overnight lows forecast to drop to the middle and upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Warmer than normal temperatures will continue to stick around into Sunday with highs expected to top out in the lower 80s under sun and clouds. Our south winds will also remain breezy tomorrow with gusts around 20 MPH throughout the day.

Winds will likely pick up even more Monday to kick off the new week ahead of an approaching cold front from the west, which is forecast to move into our area Tuesday. Showers and storms are expected with this front Tuesday, with some storms potentially being strong to severe. A ‘Slight 2/5 Risk’ is now in place across central MS for the potential for severe weather. The main threat will likely be damaging winds, but tornadoes also look possible at this time as well. Make sure to stay up to date as we get closer to time. In the wake of the front, we will dry out and turn cooler to the 70s by mid-week before another chance for rain arrives next weekend.

