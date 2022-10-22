LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

First Alert Forecast: Above average temperatures this weekend with mostly sunny skies! We are also watching our next Cold Front to return Tuesday.

Highs remain in the low 80s with partly sunny conditions on Saturday and increasing cloud cover...
Highs remain in the low 80s with partly sunny conditions on Saturday and increasing cloud cover on Sunday. We will continue to see dry conditions across the area, with our rain chances returning next Tuesday.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WEEKEND PLANNER: Warmer temperatures will hang around through Saturday and Sunday as southerly winds continue to flow in. Mostly to partly sunny skies both days will push temperatures from morning 50s to the lower to, a few, middle 80s by the afternoon. We’ll stay dry both days.

Warm temps this weekend, but we are watching another Cold Front to return Tuesday of this upcoming week. Following the front, Highs fall to the low 70s

EXTENDED FORECAST: While Monday kicks off the week quietly, expect two systems to shift through the region throughout the week. We’ll manage 80s on Monday, upper 70s to near 80 Tuesday with chances for rain and storms appearing through the latter part of the day, lingering into early Wednesday. Behind the front, we’ll drop into the 70s mid-late week ahead of our next rain maker that could affect Friday and Saturday.

TROPICAL UPDATE: The tropics are quiet, with the exception of a weak system in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean that has a slight chance for development. Either way, it’s not a concern for us here in Mississippi.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Warm temps this weekend, but we are watching another Cold Front to return Tuesday of this...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
Change this caption before publishing
Second round of P-EBT benefits released to Miss. public school children
Baby burned by scalding water at Mississippi daycare; appears to be accident
Baby burned by scalding water at Mississippi daycare; appears to be accident
Gov. Tate Reeves says he's tired of the mayor playing politics when it comes to Jackson's water...
‘Absolute and total incompetence’: Governor slams mayor at turkey-pardoning ceremony
Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment

Latest News

Warm temps this weekend, but we are watching another Cold Front to return Tuesday of this...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Rain chances return next week
First Alert Forecast: warmer than normal temperatures expected over the weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet, milder Friday, into weekend ahead