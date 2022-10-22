First Alert Forecast: Above average temperatures this weekend with mostly sunny skies! We are also watching our next Cold Front to return Tuesday.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WEEKEND PLANNER: Warmer temperatures will hang around through Saturday and Sunday as southerly winds continue to flow in. Mostly to partly sunny skies both days will push temperatures from morning 50s to the lower to, a few, middle 80s by the afternoon. We’ll stay dry both days.

Warm temps this weekend, but we are watching another Cold Front to return Tuesday of this upcoming week. Following the front, Highs fall to the low 70s

EXTENDED FORECAST: While Monday kicks off the week quietly, expect two systems to shift through the region throughout the week. We’ll manage 80s on Monday, upper 70s to near 80 Tuesday with chances for rain and storms appearing through the latter part of the day, lingering into early Wednesday. Behind the front, we’ll drop into the 70s mid-late week ahead of our next rain maker that could affect Friday and Saturday.

TROPICAL UPDATE: The tropics are quiet, with the exception of a weak system in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean that has a slight chance for development. Either way, it’s not a concern for us here in Mississippi.

