The End Zone: Jackson Prep avoids late comeback bid, beats Hartfield 28-19

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Prep Patriots escape Flowood with a vital victory over the Hartfield Hawks in week 10 of Mississippi high school football.

Jackson Prep (9-1) at Hartfield Academy (7-2)

The Jackson Prep Patriots avoided a late Hartfield comeback to seal a crucial MAIS 6A-1 victory over the Hartfield Hawks 28-19.

This game lived up to expectations as both teams went back and forward until the very end.

Patriots quarterback Paxton Thompson, who usually does his damage threw the air got the scoring started as he pounded home a QB sneak to give Prep the 7-0 in the first quarter.

The Hawks would respond a couple of drives later as quarterback Trip Maxwell threw a 59-yard touchdown pass to two-way player Gage Sorey to tie the game at 7-7.

Thompson rushed home another running touchdown midway through the second quarter as he scrambled and plowed his way through would-be tacklers for a 26-yard touchdown to give the Patriots a 14-7 lead at halftime.

Both defenses came out strong to start the third quarter, looking to grab hold of the momentum for their offenses. The Patriots struck first as Thompson continued his stellar performance with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Payton Puckett with 10:44 left to play in the third quarter.

The Hawks came up with another response as Hartfield established the run game through running back Reed Jesiolowski, who scored a 5-yard touchdown with 7:14 left in the third quarter. The ensuing PAT was no good, which made the score 21-13 in favor of the Patriots.

The Hawks’ defense secured a big stop early in the fourth quarter that swung momentum in Hartfield’s favor. However, Maxwell, who had a good game, muffed the snap at the Hawks’ 1-yard line in a turnover that ultimately decided the fate of the game.

The Patriots would chaptalize off of the turnover to increase their lead to 28-13. The Hawks tried to rally late as Maxwell threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Blake Conden with under two minutes left in the game. Hartfield decided to go for a 2-point conversion to keep the game alive. However, the try was no good as Jackson Prep escaped a late comeback bid with a 28-19 victory in Flowood.

Parklane Academy (6-4) at MRA (9-2)

The Patriots outlasts Parklane 41-25.

Germantown (5-4) at Madison Central (5-3)

The defending state champions dominate city rivals Germantown 35-6.

Pearl (2-7) at Northwest Rankin (4-4)

The Cougars win a high-scoring affair against the Pirates 48-34.

Neshoba Central (6-3) at Vicksburg (7-2)

Vicksburg wins seventh straight game, shutout the Rockets 14-0.

Grenada (5-4) at Clinton (5-3)

The Arrows down the Chargers 12-6.

#2 Tupelo (9-0) at Murrah (0-9)

Tupelo stays undefeated, throttle Murrah 42-6.

PCS (4-6) at JA (7-3)

JA wins their third overtime game of the season, beat PCS 19-13.

Forest (3-6) at Morton (6-3)

Morton defeats Forest 28-14.

Forest Hill (1-8) at Ridgeland (6-3)

The Titans win the region matchup 43-14.

#1 Brandon at #5 Oak Grove (7-2)

The Bulldogs get upset on the road against Oak Grove 25-20.

