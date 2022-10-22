LawCall
City of Jackson issues boil water notice for 380 connections(Source: Pixabay)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson and the Sewer Utilities Division have issued a boil water notice for 380 connections due to the recent loss of water pressure.

The following streets and subdivisions are under boil water notice until further notice:

PWS 250012 12

  • [3000-3199] Forest Hill Road: 39212
  • Forest Park Drive
  • Park Lane
  • Park Circle
  • Park Drive
  • Forest Valley Drive

PWS 250012 13

Timber Falls Parkway: 39212

Forest Hills Place Subdivision

  • Stable Lane
  • Gaites Lane
  • Wandering Way
  • Colt Crossing

Cedar Grove Subdivision

  • Timber Falls Drive
  • Timber Crossing
  • Redbud Lane
  • Dogwood Hinds
  • Magnolia Lane
  • Magnolia Court
  • Willow Run

For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 or 601-960-1875 after 4 p.m. and on weekends.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

