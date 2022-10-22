City of Jackson issues boil water notice for 380 connections

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson and the Sewer Utilities Division have issued a boil water notice for 380 connections due to the recent loss of water pressure.

The following streets and subdivisions are under boil water notice until further notice:

PWS 250012 12

[3000-3199] Forest Hill Road: 39212

Forest Park Drive

Park Lane

Park Circle

Park Drive

Forest Valley Drive

PWS 250012 13

Timber Falls Parkway: 39212

Forest Hills Place Subdivision

Stable Lane

Gaites Lane

Wandering Way

Colt Crossing

Cedar Grove Subdivision

Timber Falls Drive

Timber Crossing

Redbud Lane

Dogwood Hinds

Magnolia Lane

Magnolia Court

Willow Run

For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 or 601-960-1875 after 4 p.m. and on weekends.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.