City of Jackson issues boil water notice for 380 connections
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson and the Sewer Utilities Division have issued a boil water notice for 380 connections due to the recent loss of water pressure.
The following streets and subdivisions are under boil water notice until further notice:
PWS 250012 12
- [3000-3199] Forest Hill Road: 39212
- Forest Park Drive
- Park Lane
- Park Circle
- Park Drive
- Forest Valley Drive
PWS 250012 13
Timber Falls Parkway: 39212
Forest Hills Place Subdivision
- Stable Lane
- Gaites Lane
- Wandering Way
- Colt Crossing
Cedar Grove Subdivision
- Timber Falls Drive
- Timber Crossing
- Redbud Lane
- Dogwood Hinds
- Magnolia Lane
- Magnolia Court
- Willow Run
For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 or 601-960-1875 after 4 p.m. and on weekends.
