Weapon confiscated, teens arrested outside Crystal Springs High School

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - One assault-style rifle has been confiscated and two juveniles have been placed under arrest following an incident in front of Crystal Springs High School Friday afternoon.

Crystal Springs Police Chief Tony Hemphill said officers responded to a report of students brandishing weapons.

A male and female, both 15, were found nearby in a blue Camaro on the corner of E. Marion Avenue and Newton Street in Crystal Springs.

The male, who is not a student of Crystal Springs High School, told police he had intended to confront a student over a stolen firearm. Though he had not brandished the weapon, he had it with him when he exited the car and headed toward the school on foot, Hemphill said.

Late last month, five female students were arrested after a fist fight broke out inside Crystal Springs High School.

Police said at the time that the fight stemmed from a derogatory Instagram post about a graduate of the high school that was killed in September.

