Truck carrying trailer bursts into flames on I-55 near Atkins Road

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A truck carrying a trailer headed north on I-55 near Atkins Road burst into flames at about 11 a.m. and startled people nearby with loud explosions. No one was injured.

According to Jackson Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon, the trailer had been carrying a race car, which was removed intact shortly after the fire began.

A man at a nearby storage facility had been in the process of retrieving belongings from his storage unit when he heard two loud explosions, he said.

“At first, I thought a person had fallen onto the (metal) roof,” he said. After the second explosion, he went toward Frontage Road to see what had caused the noise. He said he saw the back of the trailer suddenly go up in flames.

The cause of the explosions and fire are as yet unknown, Armon said.

Traffic was affected in both directions, and cleanup in the northbound lanes took well over an hour.

