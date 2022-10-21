Things To Know Friday, October 21

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. ‘Absolute and total incompetence’: Governor slams mayor at turkey-pardoning ceremony

Gov. Tate Reeves pardoned a turkey at a ceremony Thursday at the Governor’s Mansion, only moments later to turn a flamethrower on Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. The governor was no-holds-barred when asked about the city’s decision to issue its own request for proposals for water system manager this week, days after the state issued its own request for qualifications for a firm to take over management of Jackson’s water system. “As long as the state, over the last 52 days, is doing little things to make sure the water system is operated, the mayor was perfectly fine with it,” he said. “But when it comes time to put your thumb on the scale for a contractor, just like he did in garbage... he decided, ‘Hey, not only do I want to have a seat at the table, I want control of this,’” he said. “Because if you go back and look at the two documents that come out this week, 95 to 99 percent exactly the same. You know what’s different? Who chooses vendor. Who chooses the contractor.”

2. Meet Jake Lange, from walk-on to Southern Miss hero

At one point during Southern Miss’ homecoming matchup against Arkansas State, the Red Wolves were up 19-7 and had a 95% chance of winning. To say mounting a comeback for the Golden Eagles was feasible would have been a controversial opinion, especially if you were in M.M. Roberts Stadium surrounded by frustrated Southern Miss fans. Then entered walk-on quarterback Jake Lange, arguably the most improbable solution to securing a late victory for the Golden Eagles thought most, if not all, Southern Miss fans. Lange, a capital city native, played high school football at one of the most prestigious and rich football programs in the state - Jackson Prep. From dominating and winning game after game, to joining a rebuilding Southern Miss football program in 2020 as a walk-on could have been a culture shock for the young quarterback.

3. EPA launches civil rights investigation into state funding of Jackson water projects

A federal civil rights investigation has been launched into whether the state has discriminated against Jackson in funding its water infrastructure needs. Thursday, an EPA spokesperson confirmed the agency is conducting the probe, just weeks after the NAACP and others asked the Office of External Civil Rights Compliance (OECRC) to look into it. The investigation will determine whether the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) discriminated against Jackson, a majority-Black city, “in its funding of water infrastructure and treatment programs and activities,” in violation of Title VI the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other anti-discriminatory laws. It also is looking into whether MDEQ has or is putting policies in place to ensure nondiscrimination, a requirement of all recipients receiving federal assistance, also mandated under federal law.

