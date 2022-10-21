LawCall
Silver Alert issued for 22-year-old Chickasaw County man

Carter Blane Biven
Carter Blane Biven(MBI)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICKASAW CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 22-year-old Chickasaw County man.

Carter Blane Biven is described as a white man around six feet, one inch tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

On Tuesday, October 17, Biven was last seen at 12:30 a.m. in the 600 block of County Road 416 in Chickasaw County, wearing a baseball cap, a green t-shirt, a red and gray checkered flannel shirt, blue jeans, and boots.

MBI believes he is in a 2013 blue Chevrolet Equinox bearing MS tag CHB8277 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Biven suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 456-2339.

