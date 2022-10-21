LawCall
Settlement: Richard’s Disposal to stay in Jackson until April 1


A Richard's Disposal employee places residential garbage into a rear loading trash truck on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and the Jackson City Council have been feuding for several months over the garbage contract for the city of 150,000 residents. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal judge has finalized a settlement agreement between the City of Jackson and Richard’s Disposal.

Under the terms of the agreement, Richard’s will continue to pick up trash in the capital city at least until April 1, 2023.

The council has agreed to pay Richard’s for work the firm has already done dating back to April 1 of this year, and will make those payments to the company in installments.

Richard’s filed suit against the city this summer in federal court seeking back payment.

The firm began collections in Jackson on April 1 of this year, despite the council not approving a contract.

This is a developing story.

