Settlement: Richard’s Disposal to stay in Jackson until April 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal judge has finalized a settlement agreement between the City of Jackson and Richard’s Disposal.

Under the terms of the agreement, Richard’s will continue to pick up trash in the capital city at least until April 1, 2023.

The council has agreed to pay Richard’s for work the firm has already done dating back to April 1 of this year, and will make those payments to the company in installments.

Richard’s filed suit against the city this summer in federal court seeking back payment.

The firm began collections in Jackson on April 1 of this year, despite the council not approving a contract.

This is a developing story.

