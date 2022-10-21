LawCall
Mother granted bond after 3-year-old shoots, kills self with unsecured AR-15 pistol

Tinesha Jackson, 25.
Tinesha Jackson, 25.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The mother charged after her 3-year-old shot and killed himself with an unsecured AR-15-style pistol was granted a $75,000 bond on Thursday.

Records show that 25-year-old Tinesha Jackson was indicted with criminally negligent homicide and aggravated child abuse on Aug. 10.

The accident took place on Sunday, March 27.

According to an affidavit, after calling the police, Jackson rushed her son to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his head, where he later died.

It was later found that the child and his 4-year-old brother were under the care of his uncle while Jackson was out getting food with a friend.

While the uncle was sleeping on the couch, the boy and his 4-year-old brother were in Jackson’s bedroom where they discovered an unsecured AR-15 pistol on a storage chest that was at the foot of the bed.

The uncle heard the gunshot and found the boy on the bedroom floor.

While in custody, the gun owner, 25-year-old Tedrick Butler, admitted to leaving the AR-15 pistol in Jackson’s bedroom. He also admitted to removing the weapons from the bedroom prior to the search.

Butler was also indicted on Aug. 10 for charges of criminally negligent homicide, aggravated child abuse, tampering with/fabricating evidence, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm with the intent to commit a felony.

A $200,000 bond has been set for Butler.

Both Jackson and Butler are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 16.

The Memphis Police Department offers free gun locks at every precinct.

