Mayor Lumumba to testify on Jackson crime before state lawmakers

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba speaks during a news conference at City Hall in Jackson, Miss., regarding updates on the ongoing water infrastructure issues, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Associated Press)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new date has been set for Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba to testify before state lawmakers on Jackson crime.

House Judiciary B Committee Chairman Nick Bain says the mayor’s subpoena has been re-issued for November 21.

It was previously scheduled for November 17, but Lumumba notified lawmakers that he was attending a conference that day.

Bain released a statement, saying, in part, “We look forward to his participation in addressing the issue of crime in our Capital City...”

To date, there have been 111 homicides in the city of Jackson this year.

