Mayor Lumumba to testify on Jackson crime before state lawmakers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new date has been set for Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba to testify before state lawmakers on Jackson crime.

House Judiciary B Committee Chairman Nick Bain says the mayor’s subpoena has been re-issued for November 21.

It was previously scheduled for November 17, but Lumumba notified lawmakers that he was attending a conference that day.

Bain released a statement, saying, in part, “We look forward to his participation in addressing the issue of crime in our Capital City...”

To date, there have been 111 homicides in the city of Jackson this year.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.