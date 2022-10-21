Governor Tate Reeves, local non-profit kicks off new thanksgiving tradition

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is partnering with Extra Table to bring an old Thanksgiving custom to Mississippi.

The Governor chose to spare one fortunate turkey from the Thanksgiving table by extending an official pardon. For those who don’t know, this is a great American tradition stemming from the first pardon by Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States.

Extra Table, a state-wide feeding nonprofit, kicked off the new Thanksgiving tradition at the Governor’s Mansion, a fundraiser that will feed many Mississippians.

According to the press release, the 3rd Annual Tackle Hunger Holiday Campaign, sponsored by The First Bank, is a virtual fundraiser where donors can help feed families a holiday meal through Extra Table this holiday season. A $15 donation covers the cost of putting a turkey on a table for a family this Thanksgiving.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to take a moment to pause and reflect on all that we have to be grateful for,” said Governor Reeves. “I want to thank Extra Table for helping to provide Mississippi families with turkeys this Thanksgiving, and I encourage everyone to get involved and support this noble mission.”

The press release states that the grand gobbler was selected from Morning Dew Pastures based on its temperament, appearance, and the enthusiasm of farmers Greg and Cheryle Crosby to support Extra Table’s feeding efforts.

Eric Waldron of The First Bank announced the turkey’s name that was pardoned. Hundreds of nominations and votes were taken on Extra Table’s social media pages in advance of the pardoning of Wilhelmina Wishbone.

If you want to help put a turkey on someone’s table this holiday season, you can make a Venmo donation to @ExtraTable or at TackleHungerTogether.com

Click here for more information.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.