Game of the Week: Jackson Prep travels to Hartfield in juggernaut district matchup

By Garrett Busby
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - There are just two weeks left of MAIS high school football regular season play, with divisions and playoff brackets starting to take shape.

The Jackson Prep Patriots (8-1) will travel to play the Hartfield Academy Hawks (7-1) Friday night, with kick-off set for 7:30 p.m., in a MAIS 6A-1 matchup between arguably the two most complete teams in private school football.

The Hawks are an older, experienced team loaded with juniors and seniors throughout the roster, led by senior quarterback Trip Maxwell, senior running back Reed Jesiolowski, and a defense that hits hard and keeps opposing teams out of the end zone.

Since being upset by Presbyterian Christian in their third game of the season, Hartfield has won five straight games all while playing complete, complimentary football. In those games, the offense scored over 30 and 40 points twice, while allowing less than 7 points in four of the five wins.

Jackson Prep has been firing on all cylinders since their loss against MRA, the defending champs. Quarterback Paxton Lynch and company will be feeling good heading into the crucial district contest after putting up 70 points against MHSAA squad Yazoo City and dominating rivals JA last week 35-7.

With the Patriots’ loss being a district opponent and Hartfield still undefeated in district play, the Friday contest will be a decider to who challenges MRA for the top spot in MAIS 6A-1 at the end of the season.

WLBT’s The End Zone will provide live, featured coverage of the Jackson Prep at Hartfield game Friday night at 10 p.m.

To view all live regional football scores, click here.

