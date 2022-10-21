First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warming into this weekend. We’ll have a little bit of a breeze as well. The average high this time of year is 77 and the average low is 52. Expect sunny skies with lows in the 50s this weekend and highs in the lower to middle 80s. Our next chance for rain arrives Tuesday and Wednesday. The threat of severe weather is minimal. The amount of rainfall expected should stay below an inch. The tropics are quiet with the exception of a weak system in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean that has a slight chance for development. Either way, it’s not a concern for us here in Mississippi. Today’s high reached 83 degrees. Everyone is still discussing the lights seen in the sky Thursday Night. They were the Starlink satellites launched earlier in the day. They start in a low orbit, making them easier to see & they are designed to provide internet via satellite. Sunrise is 7:09am and the sunset is 6:2pm.

