First Alert Forecast: warmer than normal temperatures expected over the weekend

Rain chances return next week
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We will round out the work week today with sunny skies and warmer than normal temperatures. Highs this afternoon are forecast to top out in lower 80s as winds flow out of the south. The weather will remain quiet and pleasant for Friday Night Football Games or any evening plans in general. It won’t get as cool out overnight into early Saturday morning with lows only in the middle 50s.

The warmer weather will continue to stick around with us over the weekend as well. We’ll start off both Saturday and Sunday in the 50s before warming back to the 80s by the afternoon hours. Bright skies and dry conditions are expected to prevail across central MS this weekend before changes arrive during the week ahead

Our next cold front is on track to move in by Tuesday of next week. There will be a chance for showers and potentially thunderstorms along the boundary as it passes through Tuesday/Tuesday night. In the wake of the front, we will dry out by mid-week and slightly cool down back to the 70s.

