First Alert Forecast: burst of fall warmth returns Friday, through weekend

FRIDAY: Not nearly as cold, but still chilly to kick off our last day of the work and school week. If you were looking for warmer temperatures, we’ll find them creeping back in through the day. We’ll rebound nicely from the morning 40s to afternoon upper 70s and lower 80s on the heels of a southerly breeze. Lows, amid a few clouds moving in late, will drop into the 50s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Warmer temperatures will hang around through Saturday and Sunday as southerly winds continue to flow in. Mostly to partly sunny skies both days will push temperatures from morning 50s to the lower to, a few, middle 80s by the afternoon. We’ll stay dry both days.

EXTENDED FORECAST: While Monday kicks off the week quietly, expect two systems to shift through the region throughout the week. We’ll manage 80s on Monday, upper 70s to near 80 Tuesday with chances for rain and storms appearing through the latter part of the day, lingering into early Wednesday. Behind the front, we’ll drop into the 70s mid-late week ahead of our next rain maker that could affect Friday and Saturday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

