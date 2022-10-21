LawCall
Brookhaven felon escaped custody Thursday; still at large

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brookhaven man wanted for felony gun possession and felony fleeing is at large after having escaped police custody Thursday night.

Rashan Smith has a long felony record, according to Brookhaven Police chief Kenneth Collins. Rashan, 35, had been apprehended and handcuffed after a brief car chase and foot chase.

Sometime near 10 p.m., Rashan, who had been riding in a patrol car, managed to get his handcuffed wrists from behind his back to a position where he opened the door to the patrol car and jumped out of the moving vehicle, Collins said. He was last seen at Chippewa and S. Railroad Avenue, near the Lincoln County Jail, according to Collins.

Brookhaven Police described Rashan as a black, bald male who had been wearing a white hoody and blue jeans at the time of his escape. Anyone with information, please call (601) 833-2424.

