Bozeman Road widening project could be bid out next spring, engineer says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chances are, if you’ve driven along Bozeman Road lately, you’ve experienced lane closures and slower traffic.

That’s because utility companies are working to move power polls, internet cables and other utilities to make way for the Bozeman Road Widening Project.

“The utilities, each one of them have a different timeframe, but I feel like they will all be completed by the first part of next year,” said Stan Wright, an engineer manager with Neel-Schaffer Engineering, the firm that designed the project. “We should be able to advertise in the spring and go to construction sometime soon after that.”

The project includes widening Bozeman from two to four lanes, with a divided median between Mississippi 463 and Reunion Parkway. It also includes installing a multi-use trail along the roadway from 463 to Gluckstadt Road, and making improvements at the intersection of Bozeman and Gluckstadt.

Wright says the county recently wrapped up right-of-way acquisitions, purchasing about 55 parcels within the project’s footprint.

The project is needed largely to accommodate growth in the area. Bozeman averages around 13,000 vehicles a day, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportations’ website.

Once underway, construction will take about two years.

