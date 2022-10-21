LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Police: 2 arrested after 2 killed, tribal officer shot in Washington

The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday...
The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday in Keller.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KELLER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say they have arrested two of the three people they were searching for after two people were found dead and a police officer was shot on a tribal reservation in northeastern Washington.

The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday in Keller, west of Spokane.

Officers found two people dead, and an officer was shot in the arm after finding a vehicle suspected of fleeing the scene.

He was doing well after being transported for medical care.

Authorities urged residents to remain indoors during the search.

Police identified two of the suspects as Curry Pinkham and Zachary Holt. The third suspect, another man, had not been identified.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Tate Reeves says he's tired of the mayor playing politics when it comes to Jackson's water...
‘Absolute and total incompetence’: Governor slams mayor at turkey-pardoning ceremony
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
‘We are heartbroken’: MSU football player dies at age 19
‘We are heartbroken’: MSU football player dies at age 18
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
Man dies in crash on 1-20 after vehicle rolls over
Man dies in crash on I-20 after vehicle rolls over

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
LIVE: Biden remarks on student debt relief; deficit figures set up competing visions from Dems, GOP
Jeremy DeBenedictis, President of Alterra Energy, stands in the storage area of shredded...
Industry: Advanced recycling is a solution to plastic crisis
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021.
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4
FILE - A syringe is placed into a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination at a COVID-19 clinic in...
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine will cost $110-$130 per dose