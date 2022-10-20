LawCall
Woman hit and killed while changing tire on the side of highway

FILE - The vehicle had a flat tire along Route 8, and the driver tried to change the tire.
FILE - The vehicle had a flat tire along Route 8, and the driver tried to change the tire.(Laura / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Jay Kenney and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
THOMASTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A woman in Connecticut was killed Wednesday afternoon while trying to change a tire.

Troopers said 26-year-old Karina Marie Lopez’s vehicle had a flat tire around 3 p.m. along Route 8.

She pulled to the side of the highway and attempted to repair the damage when she was hit by another vehicle.

Authorities said Lopez was flown to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

There is no word if the other driver will face charges.

