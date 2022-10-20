LawCall
Third person charged in shooting death of Lake student

Travis Jones was a senior at Lake High School when he was killed.
Travis Jones was a senior at Lake High School when he was killed.
By Tom Williams
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are now charged with murder in the shooting death of Lake High School football player Travis Jones.

“It was determined that there had possibly been some messages and a past feud that happened that led to this particular incident,” Capt. Willie Anderson of the Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office explained.

Jones was killed just after 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 13. Authorities said 30 to 40 shots were fired from different guns. One of the rounds hit the 18-year-old in the head while he was driving.

“He was 70 yards away from his home is when he was fired upon. He and some other relatives were fired upon,” Anderson said.

His truck ran off the road and into the wood line. It’s uncertain if Jones was the intended target.

“Mr. Travis was friends with some other individuals that he was hanging with,” Anderson said. “We believe that its possible that the other person Travis Jones was hanging with was possible a target.”

A 13-year-old male who was standing at a home nearby was also shot. He was airlifted and taken to UMMC with a leg wound.

Hours after Jones was killed on Oct. 13, there was a drive by shooting at a coach’s home where players had gathered.

“We feel this is possibly tied together with the murder of Travis Jones. We are looking into that situation as well,” Anderson explained.

Jones was a senior defensive lineman for the Lake Hornets. He had 20 tackles this season and was named player of the week just before he was killed.

Jones’ coach talked to News 11′s Sydney Wicker on the day after the shooting.

“He always had a great attitude. You know he was just one of those kids that was just a pleasure to be around,” Anderson said. “One of the main things I want people to know is that he was a great kid. He will be greatly missed. It’s heartbreaking and we love him.”

Authorities say they are not currently naming the suspects. They expect more arrests and charges in the near future. Meanwhile, if you have any information that might help authorities, you are asked to contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 601-469-1511.

