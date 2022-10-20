LawCall
Things To Know Thursday, October 20

Things To Know
Things To Know(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Boyfriend charged with capital murder in death of girlfriend’s 14-month-old son

Kahari Lofton, 14-months
Kahari Lofton, 14-months(Jajuan Moore)

Jackson Police have arrested and charged a man in the death of a 14-month-old toddler. Trevonte Leshawn Willis, 28, is behind bars without bond, police say. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said Willis is the boyfriend of the child’s mother. The little boy died from blunt force trauma brought on by child abuse, Hearn said. JPD said Kahari Lofton was transported to UMMC because of breathing issues on September 29. The child died at the hospital that same evening. The child’s biological father, Jajuan Moore, told WLBT he has a range of feelings about everything. The biggest emotion is an unnerving, unsettled feeling. “The last few weeks have been a whirlwind,” Moore said. “I haven’t even started the grieving process. Right now, I’m not at rest until I know exactly what happened to my son!”

2. Council president says settlement with Richard’s Disposal finalized, waiting on judge’s approval

Council President Ashby Foote discusses Jackson's ongoing trash controversy.
Council President Ashby Foote discusses Jackson's ongoing trash controversy.(WLBT)

Jackson’s latest garbage controversy could be put to rest this week, pending a judge’s approval. Council President Ashby Foote said a settlement agreement has been signed by both sides and submitted to the federal magistrate judge in Richard’s Disposal’s case against the city. “We hope to hear something from the judge as soon as possible, so we can move forward and focus on other issues affecting the city,” Foote said. Foote would not share details of the agreement and said it’s still up to the federal magistrate to approve it.

3. Charges filed against former Miss. daycare workers who scared children

Image from the Oct. 4, 2022, incident at Lil' Blessings Child Care in Hamilton, Mississippi.
Image from the Oct. 4, 2022, incident at Lil' Blessings Child Care in Hamilton, Mississippi.(WTVA)

Charges have been filed against five individuals in connection to the viral video of daycare worker using a scary mask to frighten children. Sierra McCandless, Oci-Anna Kilburn, Jennifer Newman and Shyenne Shelton each face three counts of felony child abuse. Traci Hutson faces failure to report abuse and simple assault against a minor, both misdemeanors. The owner of the daycare is not facing charges. The incident happened on Tuesday, October 4, at the Lil’ Blessings Daycare in Hamilton, Mississippi. The owner said a similar incident was also recorded in September, but the owner said she was not made aware of the incidents until the video surfaced earlier this month on social media. The owner did confirm four employees were fired as a result.

