Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced inducted class of 2023

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced the selections for the Hall of Fame Induction Class of 2023 Wednesday.

The selections include four former NFL players, a women’s basketball player and coach, a highly successful college baseball coach, and the first-ever skeet shooter to be inducted.

The Class of 2023 is listed below:

Jeff Herrod

Paul Maholm

John Mangum

Jim Page

Tony Rosetti

Carol Ross

Patrick Surtain

Lewis Tillman

Click here to learn more about each inductee.

