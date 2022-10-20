Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced inducted class of 2023
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced the selections for the Hall of Fame Induction Class of 2023 Wednesday.
The selections include four former NFL players, a women’s basketball player and coach, a highly successful college baseball coach, and the first-ever skeet shooter to be inducted.
The Class of 2023 is listed below:
- Jeff Herrod
- Paul Maholm
- John Mangum
- Jim Page
- Tony Rosetti
- Carol Ross
- Patrick Surtain
- Lewis Tillman
