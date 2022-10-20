LawCall
Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced inducted class of 2023(Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced the selections for the Hall of Fame Induction Class of 2023 Wednesday.

The selections include four former NFL players, a women’s basketball player and coach, a highly successful college baseball coach, and the first-ever skeet shooter to be inducted.

The Class of 2023 is listed below:

  • Jeff Herrod
  • Paul Maholm
  • John Mangum
  • Jim Page
  • Tony Rosetti
  • Carol Ross
  • Patrick Surtain
  • Lewis Tillman

Click here to learn more about each inductee.

