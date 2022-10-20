LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Oxford

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling an officer-involved shooting involving Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

It occurred on Wednesday, October 19 around 11 p.m. near Highway 334 in Oxford.

No other details were released.

MBI said it is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence.

Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We are heartbroken’: MSU football player dies at age 19
‘We are heartbroken’: MSU football player dies at age 18
Lenelle Snyder
Missing Fayette man dies after crashing into tree in Franklin Co.
Greyhound no longer offering service in the Capital City at this time
Trevonte Willis, 28 (L), is charged with capital murder in the death of 14-month-old Kahari...
Man charged with capital murder in death of his girlfriend’s 14-month-old son
Teens charged with murder in shooting death of Lake High football star
Teens charged with murder in shooting death of Lake High football star

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: chilly start, cool finish Thursday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: chilly start, mild finish Thursday; warming trend commences
Over half a million people attended 2022 Mississippi State Fair
Over half a million people attended 2022 Mississippi State Fair
Man dies in crash on 1-20 after vehicle rolls over
Man dies in crash on I-20 after vehicle rolls over