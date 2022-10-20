Man dies in crash on I-20 after vehicle rolls over

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man died in a one-car crash that occurred Wednesday evening in Scott County.

According to Scott County Coroner Van Thames, the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Interstate 20 around the 83-mile marker between Forest and Morton.

Siree McMiller, who was in his late 30′s, succumbed to his injuries after the vehicle drifted off of the Interstate into the median, resulting in the vehicle rolling over.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

