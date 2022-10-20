Man charged over death threats against Rep. Bennie Thompson, Biden and a judge

WASHINGTON, DC., Miss. (WLBT) - The Department of Justice indicted a Pennsylvania man Wednesday for allegedly threatening to kill President Biden, House Jan. 6 select committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), and a U.S. District Court judge.

Robert Maverick Vargo sent a letter that had what appeared to be a white powder to Thompson’s office.

It came days before the Jan. 6 panel held its closing hearing on the U.S. Capitol riot and voted to subpoena former President Trump.

Prosecutors say Vargo sent the letter from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania.

“I’m going to kill you! I will make you feel the rest of our pain & suffering. There is nowhere or nobody who can keep you from me. I am going to kill you & those you love. I promise you that I will keep my promise until the day of my death.” The letter goes on to state, “You & Joe Biden soon will face death for the wrongs you’ve done to US.”

Within hours of receiving the letter, investigators determined that no threat was made and that “the white powder accompanying the threats did not pose an immediate public safety hazard.”

A federal grand jury indicted the 25-year-old Vargo on charges of threatening the President of the United States, interstate communications with a threat, and influencing a federal official by threat.

If found guilty, Vargo could face up to 25 years in prison.

