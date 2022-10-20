LawCall
Man charged over death threats against Rep. Bennie Thompson, Biden and a judge

Prosecutors say the letter was sent from an inmate inside Pennsylvania correctional facility.
President Joe Biden, left, and Vice President Kamala Harris, hidden right, talk with Rep....
President Joe Biden, left, and Vice President Kamala Harris, hidden right, talk with Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., center, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, after they spoke at a ceremony marking the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump. Thompson is chair of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, DC., Miss. (WLBT) - The Department of Justice indicted a Pennsylvania man Wednesday for allegedly threatening to kill President Biden, House Jan. 6 select committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), and a U.S. District Court judge.

Robert Maverick Vargo sent a letter that had what appeared to be a white powder to Thompson’s office.

It came days before the Jan. 6 panel held its closing hearing on the U.S. Capitol riot and voted to subpoena former President Trump.

Prosecutors say Vargo sent the letter from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania.

Within hours of receiving the letter, investigators determined that no threat was made and that “the white powder accompanying the threats did not pose an immediate public safety hazard.”

A federal grand jury indicted the 25-year-old Vargo on charges of threatening the President of the United States, interstate communications with a threat, and influencing a federal official by threat.

If found guilty, Vargo could face up to 25 years in prison.

