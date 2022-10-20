LawCall
Goodman murder suspect wanted(Goodman Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GOODMAN, Miss. (WLBT) - Goodman Police and Holmes County Sheriff’s Departments seek the public’s help in locating DeMarcus Freeman, who is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on Oct. 2 at Campus Mart off Highway 51 in Goodman, Mississippi.

Police believe he may have fled to the Jackson area.

Freeman, who is in his mid-20s, is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him, please call crime stoppers at 662-834-0099 or Holmes County Sheriff office at 662-834-1511.

